Exclusive: Zach Braff Opens Up About His Appearance On ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
By John Popham
June 7, 2022
This article contains mild spoilers for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi
Star Wars fans on Twitter were in for a surprise when the humanoid mole creature appearing in episode three of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was not credited to Seth Rogan, but to none other than Scrubs actor Zach Braff.
The discussion about Braff’s role as the Galactic Empire loving “Freck” was brought up on the actor’s podcast, Fake Doctors Real Friends with Zach and Donald.
“So (“Freck”) was a puppet with someone wearing a suit and two puppeteers using remote controls to work the 70 (gears) in his face,” Braff told Donald Faison. “I wore this headpiece, I posted a picture of it on my Instagram, and when I talked the jaw moved.”
As a lifelong Star Wars fan, Faison said he couldn’t help but be incredibly jealous of Braff for being a canonical part of the Star Wars universe. He also said he was blown away by seeing Braff’s mannerisms brought to life through puppeteering.
“There's so many things that were spectacular about this,” said Faison. “Your voice is different, your face is different, but you still shine through.
Braff’s character isn’t killed in episode three, leaving the door open to a possible, yet unlikely, return in a future episode or Star Wars project. While the man behind “Freck” did call on listeners and fans to start a campaign to bring back the character, he said there is something he wants even more.
“I just want an action figure,” said Braff. “An action figure or Lego set or something.”
To hear the full discussion about Braff’s Star Wars appearance, check out “My Long Goodbye,” the latest episode of the Scrubs rewatch podcast Fake Doctors Real Friends with Zach and Donald, available on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
