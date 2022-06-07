Florida Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Father

A Florida mother was charged with manslaughter after her two-year-old son found a handgun and fatally shot his father. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Reggie Mabry, 26, was playing video games when the young boy found a Glock 19 and pulled the trigger, fatally shooting Marby.

The boy's mother, Marie Ayala, 28, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Ayala and Mabry were both convicted felons and were not allowed to own guns.

"The gun was not properly stored," Sheriff John Mina said. "In fact, it was easily accessible even to a 2-year-old, and the result is a tragedy."

Officials did not say where the gun was stored or how the child managed to get his hands on it.

"Tragedies like this are almost incomprehensible, and they are 100 percent preventable," the Sheriff's department said in a statement. "The children were not injured physically, but they will likely carry emotional wounds forever."

"Not only have they effectively lost both parents, the toddler who accidentally shot his father in the back will have to grow up with the knowledge that his actions caused his dad's death, the statement continued. "If you own a gun, always be responsible. Take the extra steps to secure it properly and keep you and your family safe."