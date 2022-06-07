Homeland Security Bulletin Warns Of 'Heightened Threat Environment'

By Bill Galluccio

June 7, 2022

DHS Begins Screening Train Passengers For Weapons
Photo: Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin on Tuesday (June 7), warning of a "heightened threat environment across the United States." The agency warned that violent extremists could use recent acts of violence to justify attacks against a number of potential targets, including public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.

"As recent acts of violence in communities across the country have so tragically demonstrated, the nation remains in a heightened threat environment, and we expect that environment will become more dynamic in the coming months," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "The Department of Homeland Security remains steadfast in our commitment to provide timely information and resources to the American public and our partners across every level of government, in law enforcement, and in the private sector."

This is the sixth threat bulletin issued by the DHS during the Biden Administration and replaces one set to expire at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The current threat bulletin will expire on November 30, 2022.

