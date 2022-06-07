Kansas Woman Who Led ISIS Battalion Of Women And Children Pleads Guilty

By Bill Galluccio

June 7, 2022

Allison Elizabeth Fluke-Ekren
Photo: Alexandria Sheriff's Office

A Kansas woman who traveled to the Middle East to fight with terrorist groups has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Federal prosecutors said that Allison Elizabeth Fluke-Ekren traveled to Syria in 2012, where she joined forces with ISIS and Ansar al-Sharia, a terror group based in Libya.

While she was in Syria, Fluke-Ekren helped train a battalion of women and children. Federal officials said that she taught the kids, some of who were as young as ten, how to use AK-47s, grenades, and suicide belts. She also discussed plans for conducting a terror attack in the United States. One of her plots involved parking a van full of explosives outside of a shopping mall. She told a witness that any attack that did not cause numerous casualties was a waste of resources.

Fluke-Ekren was also accused of helping her husband, who was killed in a drone strike in 2016, analyze documents stolen from the Benghazi compound that was the target of a terror attack that left four Americans dead. She is not accused of participating in the attack.

As part of a plea deal with the government, Fluke-Ekren pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide support to the terrorist global organization. She faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on October 25.

