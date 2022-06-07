Los Angeles Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2022
The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon.
The Angels confirmed Maddon was relieved of his duties and third-base coach Phil Nevin was promoted to interim manager in his absence in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account Tuesday (June 7) afternoon.
The decision comes as the Angels currently face a 12-game losing streak following a strong start to the 2022 MLB season.
Los Angeles was 10 games above .500 prior to its losing skid and has since dropped to a 27-29 overall record and second-place in the American League West standings, trailing the Houston Astros by 8.5 games for the division lead.
Maddon, who initially began his MLB managerial career with the then-Anaheim Angels in 1996, is best known for his previous stints with the Tampa Bay Rays (2006-14) -- guiding the franchise to its first postseason berth and American League pennant in 2008 -- and the Chicago Cubs (2015-19), having won the 2016 World Series, breaking the Cubs' 108-year championship drought.
Maddon had previously played catcher in the Angels' organization for four seasons before beginning his coaching career, initially working as a scout throughout the Angels' farm system and eventually as a minor league manager.
Maddon served as a coach for the Angeles from 1994-2005, which included coaching various positions and filling temporary interim manager roles during the hospitalization of John McNamara (1996) and suspension Terry Collins (1998), who he later replaced following Collins' 1999 departure.
Maddon was also a bench coach under former Angels manager Mike Scioscia from 2000 to 2005, which included winning the 2002 World Series.