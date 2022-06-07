Los Angeles Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon

The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon.

The Angels confirmed Maddon was relieved of his duties and third-base coach Phil Nevin was promoted to interim manager in his absence in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account Tuesday (June 7) afternoon.

The decision comes as the Angels currently face a 12-game losing streak following a strong start to the 2022 MLB season.

Los Angeles was 10 games above .500 prior to its losing skid and has since dropped to a 27-29 overall record and second-place in the American League West standings, trailing the Houston Astros by 8.5 games for the division lead.