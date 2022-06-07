Michigan Parents Charged In Murder Of Son Were 'Sick Of Having CPS Called'

Two people have been charged in connection with the suspicious death of an 8-year-old boy in St. Joseph, according to CBS Detroit.

41-year-old Brian Marrow and 34-year-old Mia Marrow were charged with first degree-felony murder, possession of methamphetamine and possession of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) in connection with the death of their 8-year-old son last month.

On May 3, the boy's grandmother made a 911 call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child dead on the couch. At the time of his death, the boy only weighed 31 pounds. According to babycenter.com, the average weight of an 8-year-old boy is 56 pounds.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety then began an investigation into the parents. While interviewing Mia, police said she claimed she was investigated by CPS for “unfounded reasons,” and that she stoped taking their son to the LOGAN Autism Learning Center because she was “sick of them calling CPS on them.” Court documents, as reported by Up North Live, show the learning center was concerned by how many times the child threw up in a day.

The two were given a $700,000 cash or surety bond with a requirement that they both wear a GPS tether. In addition, they were ordered to have no contact with each other or with anyone under the age of 18. They are scheduled to return to court June 10.