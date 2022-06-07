Missing Four-Year-Old Found Safe After Two Days Lost In The Wilderness

A four-year-old boy who disappeared while playing with a dog near his home in Montana was found safe after two days lost in the wildness. Ryker Webb was reported missing by a neighbor on Friday (June 3), sparking a massive search effort.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the search included dozens of officers using ATVs, drones, and dogs. They also dispatched boats to check Bull Lake. Two Montana Air National Guard helicopters were also deployed but had to turn back "due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling."

Over a quarter of an inch of rain fell in the area on Saturday night as the temperatures dropped into the 40s.

On Sunday, search teams found Ryker over 2.5 miles from where he went missing. The sheriff's office said that he "was in good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold."

He was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.

The sheriff's office did not provide an update on his condition and shared a photo of Ryker and the team of rescuers on Facebook.

"Thank you to the many agencies and persons who assisted in this search."