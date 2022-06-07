Ray J Wants Straight Men To Show 'Nothing But Love' To Gay Men
By Tony M. Centeno
June 7, 2022
Ray J wants the world to know that he's a loyal ally to the gay community. The Love & Hip-Hop star is using his platform to encourage straight men to support gay men during Pride Month.
In a lengthy video he posted to Instagram on Monday, June 6, Ray J pushed for unity by telling straight men to show "nothing but love" to gay men. He also spoke about his goal to coin "Ray Pride" as his own effort to help sponsor and celebrate Pride Month throughout the month of June, which was created to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, N.Y. and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.
"A lot of n****s that's straight, they don't be trying to shout out the gay community and all my gay n****s the right way," Ray J started. "I gotta do it, ’cause I wanna make sure that n****s is showing nothing but love and I f**k with y'all."
"I just wanna say, it's Gay Pride Month. Shout out to all my gay n****s," he added. "Shout out to everybody in the LGBT community. I told my n****s that it need to be more straight n****s giving love to the gay n****s. For me, I wanna sponsor the whole Gay Pride Month and do 'Ray Pride.' ’Cause I want to stamp it. And I wanna make sure we all come together in unity and live life and not give a F**k and get money and ball out and everybody is good, right?"
Ray J is one of numerous Hip-Hop artists who have supported the LGBTQIA+ community in recent years. With gay artists like Lil Nas X and Saucy Santana making waves in the rap industry and beyond, more mainstream artists have aligned themselves as allies. Jack Harlow, who worked with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby," and Cardi B, who invaded a Pride parade in West Hollywood earlier this week, are just a couple of examples. In addition to his support for the gays, Ray J also encouraged closeted men to come out.
"Shout out to a couple of the homies that's still trying to act like they not gay," Ray J said. "But I know you gay and I told you that and I said, 'Now is the time to just come out and be you.'"
Watch Ray J's entire message below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE