Ray J Wants Straight Men To Show 'Nothing But Love' To Gay Men

"A lot of n****s that's straight, they don't be trying to shout out the gay community and all my gay n****s the right way," Ray J started. "I gotta do it, ’cause I wanna make sure that n****s is showing nothing but love and I f**k with y'all."



"I just wanna say, it's Gay Pride Month. Shout out to all my gay n****s," he added. "Shout out to everybody in the LGBT community. I told my n****s that it need to be more straight n****s giving love to the gay n****s. For me, I wanna sponsor the whole Gay Pride Month and do 'Ray Pride.' ’Cause I want to stamp it. And I wanna make sure we all come together in unity and live life and not give a F**k and get money and ball out and everybody is good, right?"



Ray J is one of numerous Hip-Hop artists who have supported the LGBTQIA+ community in recent years. With gay artists like Lil Nas X and Saucy Santana making waves in the rap industry and beyond, more mainstream artists have aligned themselves as allies. Jack Harlow, who worked with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby," and Cardi B, who invaded a Pride parade in West Hollywood earlier this week, are just a couple of examples. In addition to his support for the gays, Ray J also encouraged closeted men to come out.



"Shout out to a couple of the homies that's still trying to act like they not gay," Ray J said. "But I know you gay and I told you that and I said, 'Now is the time to just come out and be you.'"



Watch Ray J's entire message below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE