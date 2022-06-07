Teacher Shot In Uvalde School Shooting Says He Will 'Never Forgive' Police

A teacher who was shot during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, described the harrowing moments when the 18-year-old gunman stormed into his classroom and opened fire.

Arnulfo Reyes told ABC News anchor Amy Robach that he was watching a movie with his students when shots rang out.

When Reyes heard gunshots, he tried to keep his students calm and told them to hide under a table.

"I don't know what's going on, but let's go ahead and get under the table," Reyes said he told his students. "Get under the table and act like you're asleep."

Moments later, the shooter entered his classroom and opened fire, striking Reyes twice. One bullet hit his back, and the other struck his arm and then passed through his lung.

While Reyes was incapacitated on the ground, the gunman started shooting the defenseless students hiding under the table.

Reyes said that he heard police officers in the hallway and a child in another classroom calling out for help.

"One of the students from the next-door classroom was saying, 'Officer, we're in here. We're in here,'" Reyes said. "But they had already left."

Reyes is livid that the officers retreated and then over an hour before storming the classroom, blaming them for the 19 children and two adults who were killed in the massacre.

"You have a bulletproof vest, I have nothing. You are supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions, and I will never forgive them," Reyes said.