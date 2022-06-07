This Is The Best Place To Kayak In Cincinnati

The Summer sunshine signals perfect kayaking weather throughout the Midwest. There are a handful of kayaking locations encompassing the Queen City, but one has received the best reviews and offers more variety than the rest.

According to 365Cincinnati, the best place to Kayak near the city is at Green Acres Kayak. Green Acres Kayak offers a wide array of route options ranging in length. There are a few beaches along the river where kayakers are able to rest and take in the views. Green Acres Kayak also offers tube rentals for those who prefer to float. There are height and weight restrictions that prevent kids younger than twelve, and lighter than 75 pounds from getting in a kayak.

Here is what 365Cincinnati had to say about the best place to kayak near Cincinnati:

"Green Acres Kayak offers 3, 5, and 8 mile kayaking trips. They also offer 3 and 5 mile tubing trips. Shuttle and buses get you back and forth. You’ll likely want take some extra time to stop and relax at some of the beaches along the way :). Ages 12 and up and you must weigh at least 75lbs. Kayak weight limit is 275 lbs."

For more information regarding the best kayaking spots around city visit HERE.