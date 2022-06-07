This Is The Best Water Park In Michigan

There's arguably no better way to beat the heat then spending a hot summer day at a water park. They're truly fun for all ages — you can spend the hours relaxing while floating along a lazy river or getting your blood pumping by rushing down water slides.

If this all sounds fun to you, we've selected the best water park to visit in your state, with the help of Time Out. They ranked the country's 11 best parks based on “number of rides, price, and overall wet-and-wild fun.”

So, without further ado, the best water park in Michigan is Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark in Boyne Falls. Here's what they had to say about it:

Waterparks don’t all have to be outdoors—visit Avalanche Bay and see for yourself. Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark is located at the base of a ski mountain, and provides year-round fun, even when it’s snowing. While the park lacks the size of the other parks on this list, Avalanche Bay makes up for it with innovative, space-saving rides. The park has its own man-made surfing wave. And its most recent addition, the Big Colouir, provides an unexpected and terrifying drop.

And if you're looking to travel this summer and want to visit another amazing water park in a different state, check out the full list of the 11 best water parks in the United States here.