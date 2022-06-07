Trouble's Murder Suspect Turns Himself Into Police

Jones met Rockdale deputies in the parking lot of a Clayton County hospital where he was swiftly arrested without incident. In newly released video, we can see Jones being taken into custody while wearing a jungle green hoodie.



Jones faces several charges including murder, aggravated assault, battery and home invasion charges after he allegedly murdered Trouble, born Mariel Orr, at woman's apartment complex in Conyers. According to the Rockdale County Police Department, Orr was visiting a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 5, when Jones shot the rapper in his chest during what they believe was a domestic dispute. Orr was pronounced dead on the scene. Jones fled before police arrived and had been on the run since that night.



Trouble's family, his friends in the music industry and his fans paid tribute to the artist in the days after his death. At the moment, there's no word on a court date for Jones. He's currently being held at the Rockdale County jail.

