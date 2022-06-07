Trouble's Murder Suspect Turns Himself Into Police
By Tony M. Centeno
June 7, 2022
The man who was named as a suspect in Trouble's murder has turned himself into police just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, June 7, Jamichael Jones was taken into custody overnight after police began searching locations where he might have been hiding. During their hunt, they visited the home of Jones' mother. She reportedly told the sheriff that she wanted a "peaceful resolution" and encouraged her son to surrender. Jones showed signs of cooperation when he called his mom and told her that he wanted to turned himself in.
Jones met Rockdale deputies in the parking lot of a Clayton County hospital where he was swiftly arrested without incident. In newly released video, we can see Jones being taken into custody while wearing a jungle green hoodie.
Jones faces several charges including murder, aggravated assault, battery and home invasion charges after he allegedly murdered Trouble, born Mariel Orr, at woman's apartment complex in Conyers. According to the Rockdale County Police Department, Orr was visiting a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 5, when Jones shot the rapper in his chest during what they believe was a domestic dispute. Orr was pronounced dead on the scene. Jones fled before police arrived and had been on the run since that night.
Trouble's family, his friends in the music industry and his fans paid tribute to the artist in the days after his death. At the moment, there's no word on a court date for Jones. He's currently being held at the Rockdale County jail.