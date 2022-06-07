Walk The Moon Announces Small Clubs Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

Walk The Moon's self-titled debut album turns 10 on June 19, and the band is celebrating in a very special way. This fall, the band plans to embark on a small clubs tour, playing the album in its entirety in the same places they played a decade ago.

"this fall, we’re celebrating the 10TH ANNIVERSARY of our self-titled record with a short run of intimate performances in select cities. we’re taking those songs back to the rooms we played them in a decade ago, playing the record top to bottom, and then adding some more as we see fit / you hound us with requests," they wrote on Instagram. "pre-sale starts tomorrow [June 8] at 10AM local. sign up for early access to tix (link in bio). tickets are on sale friday [June 10] at 10AM local. these are going to be special. with peace, love, and facepaint, wtm"

Get more ticket info here and see the band's announcement and full list of tour dates below.