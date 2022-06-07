Watch: Twista Shows Off His Incredible Ventriloquist Skills
By Tony M. Centeno
June 7, 2022
Twista is a man of many talents. The lyricist, who previously held the Guinness World Record for being the fast rapper on Earth, nearly broke the Internet with his ventriloquist skills.
On Monday, June 6, the rapper, known for his popular hits like "Overnight Celebrity," posted a hilarious video of himself with his dummy "Groucho." During their bit, Twista tries to get the dummy to say his producer's name. Instead of saying "Toxic," the dummy said "Coxic." The comical video has gone viral since he posted it and now people are learning more about the rapper's talent outside of Hip-Hop.
This isn't the only video of Twista and "Groucho." The rapping ventriloquist is also an accomplished gun instructor who teaches his own shooting courses called Gun Camp. In his other video, Twista and the dummy identify their favorite gun model. He also said that "Groucho" will help him teach gun safety classes to children.
"Groucho is a Gun Snob!!" Twista captioned in a post for his other Instagram account. "Smh I thought he wanted a Glock! This dummy wants @official_staccato2011 guns and @qvo_tactical holsters smh bougie lol 😂 his buddy lil Twista will be aiding me in teaching children about the universal safety rules for firearms and the color codes of awareness! Classes coming soon! I’m taking this to another level!"
Fans couldn't seem to get enough of Twista's ventriloquist skills on Twitter. Some were shocked that they never knew about his rare talent while others began to highlight the rapper's other hobbies. See the reactions to Twista's viral ventriloquism video below.
i’m losing my mind at this https://t.co/4VXddq4V0W— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) June 7, 2022
He also do magic tricks too, the legend can do it all pic.twitter.com/MloQO6h69z— The King of Living. (@VicSpencer) June 6, 2022
At one point twista was also the #1 ranked Super Smash Brothers Melee for the Nintendo GameCube player in the Chicagoland region! https://t.co/JHHJ7QtUfe— brando (@OrigamiBrando) June 6, 2022
this makes me so happy — people having hobbies that they love for no other reason than that they love it is the best thing https://t.co/c8lJT2SW5N— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 6, 2022