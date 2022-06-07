Watch: Twista Shows Off His Incredible Ventriloquist Skills

Twista is a man of many talents. The lyricist, who previously held the Guinness World Record for being the fast rapper on Earth, nearly broke the Internet with his ventriloquist skills.



On Monday, June 6, the rapper, known for his popular hits like "Overnight Celebrity," posted a hilarious video of himself with his dummy "Groucho." During their bit, Twista tries to get the dummy to say his producer's name. Instead of saying "Toxic," the dummy said "Coxic." The comical video has gone viral since he posted it and now people are learning more about the rapper's talent outside of Hip-Hop.