You Can Fish For Free In Washington This Weekend

It's that time of year again! People can fish for free in Washington this weekend, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. This event happens every year on the first weekend after the first Monday in June. What this means is you don't need a fishing license to reel in some fish from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 12.

"A Discover Pass will not be required on WDFW, DNR, or Washington State Park lands on Free Fishing Weekend, in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day on June 11 and Free Fishing Day on June 12," the agency adds.

Two-pole endorsements also aren't required this weekend, which typically allows anglers to use two fishing rods in most bodies of water, including freshwater lakes, ponds, and some river areas.

Even though anyone can pick up a rod and hit the water, there are still some rules and regulations to keep in mind:

Standard fishing restrictions still apply, including size and bag limits

Areas closed off to fishing will not be open this weekend

You need a catch card for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, halibut, and Puget Sound Dungeness crab -- which can be picked up from where licenses are sold

For more information about fishing regulations, you can visit WDFW's page on it HERE. You can learn more details about Free Fishing Weekend HERE.