10-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Fatally Shooting Woman Arguing With Mom

A 10-year-old girl from Florida could be charged with murder for fatally shooting a woman who was arguing with her mother. The Orlando Police Department said that Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into an argument with Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, outside of an apartment complex.

Isaac reportedly punched Rodgers, turning the argument into a physical altercation. Rodgers' boyfriend tried to break up the fight but failed as Rodgers continued to attack Isaac. As the two women fought, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her 10-year-old daughter.

The young girl pulled out the gun and fired several shots at Rodgers before yelling, "she shouldn't have hit my momma." Isaac took the gun from her daughter and pointed it at Rodgers' boyfriend, who ran for his life.

Rodgers was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Isaac was taken into custody and is facing charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent storage of a firearm, and child neglect. Her daughter was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families but has since been arrested and could face murder charges.

State Attorney for Orange and Osceola Counties Monique H. Worrell said that her office has not decided if they will charge the young girl with murder, saying that she will "consider all of the facts, including the age of the child, and all of the surrounding circumstances when making a charging decision."

"We want to be clear in stating that no charging decision has been made by our office," she said in a statement.