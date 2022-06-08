Amanda Seales Says She Was 'Purposely' Off Final Episode Of 'The Real'

"In this particular instance, I'm going to stand on the fact that at the end of the day, if you're going to do a retrospective of the show over the year its been on and the hosts that have been on it, it don't matter what I say, I was a host on the show," Seales said.



"It wasn't like 'Oh we forgot her'," she added. "Then people were like 'Oh she was only there for five minutes.' No, I was there for six months, three of those months was in the pandemic. I committed myself to this and I gave myself to that and I know that I contributed immensely to that space."



The Real's began in 2013 with original hosts include Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Jeannie Mai. Following its syndication in 2014, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tamar Braxton eventually joined the panel. Braxton made a dramatic exit in 2016 and Mowry left the show in 2020. Seales was a host on the show in 2020 but reportedly did not renew her contract due to the lack of Black voices "at the top."



"Me leaving The Real and me verbalizing the reasons why I left The Real which I verbalized as because one, it wasn't feeding my soul because it was being misrepresenting. It was a white leadership that was outwardly presenting as a show of diverse voices but the leadership and the decision-making about what content was being produced etc. was not being done by people who were even involved in --- it's not to say that there aren't, like, you know white people who aren't involved in communities outside of whiteness --- but these people weren't."



Seales also talked about her 'Black Outside' tour and her thoughts about harnessing Black unity. Watch a clip from The Breakfast Club's interview below and catch the entire conversation up top.