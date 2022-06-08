Donald Trump Agrees To Sit For Deposition As Part Of New York Investigation

By Bill Galluccio

June 8, 2022

Former President Trump Rallies Supporters In Wyoming
Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions with lawyers from the New York attorney general's office. New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump and the Trump Organization of fraud for artificially inflating the value of real estate holdings to gain improper financial benefits, including tax deductions.

Trump, along with Ivanka and Don Jr., will have to meet with investigators starting on July 15 to answer questions relating to the civil investigation into the financial practices of the Trump Organization. They were initially expected to testify beginning on Thursday (June 9) but agreed to delay their testimony to give themselves time to prepare for questioning, which will not be made public.

The Trumps have until Monday (June 13) to file an appeal with the Court of Appeals. Lower courts have sided against Trump and his children, ruling that they must sit with investigators and rejecting claims that the subpoenas issued by the attorney general's office were politically motivated.

Eric Trump, who currently runs the Trump Organization with Don Jr., has already met with investigators and answered their questions under oath.

