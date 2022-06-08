Here's Why Fall Out Boy Fans Are Freaking Out About The 'Joker' Sequel

By Katrina Nattress

June 8, 2022

Fall Out Boy In Concert - Chicago, IL
Photo: Getty Images North America

The term "Folie à Deux" was trending on Twitter Wednesday (June 6) after the Joker sequel was announced. The phrase is the upcoming movie's subtitle, but to Fall Out Boy fan's it's the title of the band's experimental 2008 album.

Needless to say, when the phrase, which means "madness for two," started trending, FOB fans squealed for joy. And then were utterly disappointed to find out it had nothing to do with the band at all.

"Seeing Folie á Deux trending and not because of the album is a crime against Fall Out Boy," one fan wrote.

"Joker: Folie a Deux can be amazing yet will still always be second to Fall Out Boy's 2008 magnum opus, Folie a Deux," declared another.

Others shared their hopes that the movie might feature music from the album. "If this features any music other than the absolute entirety of Fall Out Boy’s album Folie à Deux including the bonus tracks and the cover of Beat It in celebration of its 15th anniversary then WHAT IS THE POINT," a superfan wrote.

"Okay, imagine this: Fall Out Boy releases a vault track from Folie a Deux that has never seen the light of day and it becomes the soundtrack of Joker Folie a Deux," tweeted another.

See these and other great reactions below.

Fall Out Boy
