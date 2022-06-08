Iconic Voodoo Doughnut Chain Opening First Store In This Texas City
By Ginny Reese
June 8, 2022
The iconic doughnut chain, Voodoo Doughnut, is opening its first location in San Antonio, reported the San Antonio Current.
According to CEO Chris Schultz, the chain will start renovations on its building within 60 days. The building currently houses Playland Pizzeria, which announced its closure last month.
Schultz says that the chain will hire 75 new employees for the San Antonio location, who will all be paid "well above minimum wage."
Voodoo Doughnut wrote on Instagram:
"SAN ANTONIO, WE ARE COMING TO YOU! 🎉🎉
We plan to be open 24/7 serving our gourmet doughnuts and coffee to the area. Opening date TBA!"
Schultz says that he was impressed with the energy on on Houston street. He said, "There's electricity when you walk down that street. I think not it's kind of come off of the River Walk and onto Houston I think where we're going to be is great- it's central for the River Walk, the people from the Alamo, the Convention Center. It's kind of that hub where everyone's walking and going."