Kid Cudi Shares Teaser For His New Animated Series 'Entergalactic': Watch

Kid Cudi made an exciting announcement tonight (June 8) which he says is his "greatest achievement." The "Day 'N' Nite" rapper shared a teaser for his new animated series which has been three years in the making: Entergalactic. The series is based on Cudi's upcoming album of the same name and follows "A young man on his journey to discover love," per IMDB.

Read his heartfelt announcement here: "World...I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I've been working on all this time. My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life. From the animators but more specifically Fletch Moules, to the voice actors, my BEAUTIFUL team at Netflix: The mega awesome cool guy Mike Moon and the ever so lovely and sweet Elizabeth Porter, everyone showed up with their A game and delivered. I LOVE YOU ALL!!"

In the comments, fans pointed out the animation style's similarity to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Earlier today, Cudi shared the release date for his new single "Do What I Want." Watch the teaser for the series below.