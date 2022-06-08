Rare Atmospheric River Could Break Records In Seattle

A strong atmospheric river is on its way to soak the Pacific Northwest later this week and potentially break records, according to KING 5.

"The event is expected to be a bit of a one-two punch setup," meteorologists say. "A surge of moisture and associated rain moves into western Washington for the second half of Thursday [June 9] into early Friday [June 10]. This initial surge of rain looks to be the heaviest of the two."

The second round of rainfall is expected to come overnight Friday and into Saturday (June 11). Overall, experts believe widespread rain may total 0.75 to 1.5 inches through Sunday (June 12). The foothills and mountains can expect to see heavier rainfall.