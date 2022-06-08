These Are The Best Places To Get A Hot Dog In Georgia

Nothing screams "All-American" Summer quite like a trip to your local hot dog stand. These specific hot dog stands serve the best hot dogs in all of Georgia.

According to Trips To Discover, the best places to get a classic hot dog in Georgia are at Cj's Hot Dogs in Mcdonough, Nu-Way Weiners in Macon, and The Varsity in Atlanta. Each hot dog stand has its own signature toppings and offers a variety of sides.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about each hotdog location:

Cj's Hot Dogs:

"Located in McDonough is a small, local hot dog shop with beer battered onion rings, fresh potato fries, and a darn good chili or slaw dog. If you want the best flavor combo, go for chili and slaw on your dog."

Nu-Way Weiners:

"Nu-way’s vibrant hued frankfurters are known as the dog of all dogs to most Macon natives. It’s hard to say why the hot dogs are so red, but the “Greek chili” created in 1916 is said to rival all other hotdog locations in the south, and that’s saying something. The slaw is dryer too, and quite fine, making it perfect as a hotdog topping."

The Varsity:

"The Varsity will forever and always belong in any great Georgia fast food article, and of course, it belongs on this list. The bean-less chili atop a beef dog and a soft bun, with a kiss of mustard—that’s the holy grail of hot dogs. The french fries are fresh cut and completely superior to frozen crinkle variations."

For more of the best places to order a hot dog in Georgia visit HERE.