These Are The Most Popular Breweries In Wisconsin

One thing is for sure; Wisconsinites know how to brew good beer.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the top-rated breweries in Wisconsin are the Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona, Badger State Brewing in Green Bay, and Tribute Brewing Company in Eagle River. All locations offer tourists a piece of state culture by providing one of a kind brews specific to each region.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most popular breweries in all of Wisconsin:

Wisconsin Brewing Company:

"A Wisconsin brewery to add to your must-visit list is the Wisconsin Brewing Company, which is a kid- and dog-friendly spot with a taproom and backyard bar. You’ll love the location of this brewery in Verona. Its brewing operations started in 2013, and it joined forces with Lake Louie Brewing in 2019."

Badger State Brewing Company:

"Badger State Brewing is a popular Wisconsin brewery that started out as a homebrew operation and now has a taproom, beer garden, and event hall. It is located in the Stadium District of Green Bay. You can find a current list of beers on tap by visiting the brewery’s website."

Tribute Brewing Company:

"The Tribute Brewing Company in Eagle River, Wisconsin has a taproom with limited seating and also an outdoor patio that welcomes children and pets. The beers here are named after local legends, trains, landmarks, and other significant things that make the beers unique and a tribute to the region."

For more information regarding the most popular breweries that the state has to offer visit HERE.