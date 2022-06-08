This Is The Best Small Town For A Summer Vacation In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

June 8, 2022

London Bridge in Lake Havasu,
Photo: Getty Images

The best small town for a Summer vacation in Ohio also happens to be one of the best small towns in the country to ring in the season with needed relaxation.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best small town for a Summer vacation in Ohio is at Buckeye Lake. Buckeye Lake is home to just under 3,000 people. The whole town surrounds a peaceful lake, and there is a multitude of shops, diners, and breweries. Guests are able to rent a kayak or pontoon to enjoy a day out on the lake.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best Summer vacation town in Ohio:

"You'd be hard-pressed to find a village more classic Americana than Buckeye Lake. With a population of 2,805, it's a place beloved for its lakes, which are far less crowded than its larger counterparts. For a home away from home, book a few nights in one of its beautiful lakefront cottages.Then, wake up refreshed and start the day with a jog or power walk along the Buckeye Lake Dam Walking & Biking Trail, preferably with a cup of coffee from Millersport Coffee. Next, it's into the pristine water you go. Try the new 3XP Tours kayak-biking-brewery expedition that guides you on the lake, trails, and into some of the best breweries (and wineries and restaurants) around town. Or, skip the formal tour and rent a kayak or pontoon for the day and embrace lake life on your own."

For more information regarding the best American small towns to vacation visit HERE.

