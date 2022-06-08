Watch Post Malone Hilariously Give Seth Meyers Sharpie Face Tattoos

Post Malone spent an action-packed day with late-night show host Seth Meyers. The duo went day drinking which led to the "Better Now" rapper hilariously giving Meyers his very own face tattoos, gushing over the TV show Cheers and more.

Malone and Meyers drank a series of mixed drinks before playing a game called "Post It" where they had each other guess celebrities including Bob Dylan, Tom Cruise, and Stephen King. Shortly after, the TV show host requested various face tattoo designs from Malone — including a Pittsburgh Steelers logo, the Flash logo, and a Frisbee.

"I'm enjoying this," said Meyers as the Twelve Carat Toothache rapper drew on his face with a sharpie marker. "It's nice, it's therapeutic," Malone replied. "We're gonna give you a nice forehead banger… I'm not brave enough to do this." Meyers poked fun at Malone's art skills after noticing most of the designs he requested weren't on his face. Instead, the rapper wrote "Hi" on one of his cheeks and drew a barely recognizable frisbee on his forehead. According to People, the segment will be airing on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night (June 8) in an episode that will also feature Adam Sandler and James Patterson.

Watch the full video below.