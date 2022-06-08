Woman Accused Of Killing Cyclist In Texas Was Spotted At New Jersey Airport

As the nationwide manhunt for a Texas yoga instructor accused of killing a cyclist continues, authorities provided more details about her potential whereabouts.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was last seen at Newark Liberty International Airport, in New Jersey on May 18, just one day after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Austin, Texas.

Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson on May 11. Investigators said that she fled the state on May 14, boarding a flight from Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport. She then got on a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Surveillance footage shows Armstrong getting dropped off at Newark Airport, but there are no records of flight reservations under her name.

"Now, with that being said, there's a lot of things that could have happened," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. "She could have been very deceptive to stay off radar, meaning she got transportation to the airport and may have been there – then got transportation out of there like rideshare or bus. But we do know it's been confirmed through our investigation her last known whereabouts were at that airport on May 18."

The Marshals Service said they have upgraded the search for Armstrong to "major case" status and are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to her arrest. Officials urged Armstrong to turn herself in.

"Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for," Susan Pamerlau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, said in a statement.

"The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her."