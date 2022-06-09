2 People Stuck In Chocolate Tank At M&M Factory

By Jason Hall

June 9, 2022

Cocoa Processing At Transmar Chocolate Factory As Company Targets $7.3 Billion Russian Chocolate Market
Photo: Bloomberg

Local rescue crews are present at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania after two people fell into a chocolate tank.

Lancaster Dispatch told PennLive.com that no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, but the two victims couldn't escape from the tank on their own.

The two victims reportedly fell into the chocolate tank, which was filled about waist-high, at around 1:51 p.m. and Elizabethtown firefighters remained at the scene as of PennLive.com's publication at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Lancaster Dispatch told WHTM that first responders were called to the scene to cut a hole into the tank in an effort to help the two individuals break free.

A spokesperson for M&M's parent company Mars Wrigley issued a statement to WHTM regarding the incident confirming they "are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site" as of Thursday (June 9) afternoon.

The factory is known for producing several candy products including M&Ms and Dove chocolate and is located about 12 miles from its competitor, Hershey, in its namesake city.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

