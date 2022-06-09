Can You Guess Nashville's Most Popular Fast Food Chain?

Have you ever wondered if your taste in fast food was similar to other people in your city? A new study by Top Agency compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state, breaking it down even further to see the top choices for some of the biggest cities in the U.S.

To gather the list, the study analyzed the number of visits at some of the most popular chains around the country. The overall favorite fast food chain was Chick-fil-A, named the top choice in six states, while California-based In-N-Out has seen around a 54% increase in visitation since the pandemic.

So what is Nashville's most popular fast food restaurant?

Charleys Philly Steaks

According to the study, the Ohio-based sandwich chain is the current favorite fast food choice among people in Nashville. The remain top choices include: Which Wich, Jason's Deli, Bruegger's Bagels and Taco John's.

The most popular fast food chains in Tennessee follow a similar path of sandwiches, burgers and Mexican cuisine. These are currently the Top 5 fast food chains in the state:

Charleys Philly Steaks Bruegger's Bagels Chipotle Mexican Grill Taco John's Steak 'n Shake

Check out the full study here to see some of the most popular fast food chains around the country.