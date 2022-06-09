Draymond Green's Wife Rips Celtics Fans, NBA Over Game 3 Chants

Hazel Renee, the wife of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green criticized Boston Celtics fans and the NBA following obscene chants directed at her husband during his team's 116-100 loss in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on Wednesday (June 8) night.

"Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" Renee wrote on her Instagram story. "Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The @nba has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F**k YOU DRAYMOND @money23green or call him a B**** or MF?! And nothing?? Like that's ok?!

"@Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing the mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful!"