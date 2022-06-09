FBI Arrests GOP Candidate For Michigan Governor For Role In Capitol Riot

A Republican candidate running for the nomination to challenge Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was arrested by the FBI. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said that Ryan Kelley is facing several misdemeanor charges for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Those charges include knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and willfully injuring or committing any depredation against a property of the United States.

While Kelley was not accused of entering the Capitol Building, videos showed him rallying the crowd as protesters stormed past the barricades. One video appeared to show Kelley pulling the white cover off of a temporary structure erected for the Joe Biden's inauguration. In other videos, he can be seen waving the crowd toward the entrance to the Capitol Building and pushing past Capitol police officers.

Neither Kelley nor his campaign has released a statement on his arrest.

News of Kelley's arrest comes just hours before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot details its findings during a primetime hearing.