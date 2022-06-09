Federal Prosecutors Want R. Kelly To Serve 25 Years In Prison

“In light of the seriousness of the offenses, the need for specific deterrence and the need to protect the public from further crimes of the defendant … the government respectfully submits that a sentence in excess of 25 years is warranted,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York wrote.



The prosecutors' 31-page filing emphasizes the lack of remorse from Kelly throughout his trial. They also believe that the singer “is unlikely to be deterred from further sexually abusing and exploiting children and others.” If the state has its way, Kelly will be in his 70s by the time he's done serving his sentence. However, his case in New York isn't the only legal criminal case the singer is dealing with. He still has federal child pornography and obstruction charges in Illinois and was previously charged with engaging in prostitution with a minor in Minnesota.



“Indeed, the defendant’s decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abuse to other — to the strictures of the law,” the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote.



R. Kelly was found guilty of all nine counts against him in New York including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking involving five victims. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 29 where he could receive 10 years to life in prison. His trial in Illinois is set to go down in August.