Find Out What It's Like To Have A Cosmetic Superstar As A Grandmother

“I started doing makeovers in department stores. I was the first person to do makeovers on television, on Oprah’s show, on Regis and Kathie Lee,” Arpel said. “Did I always want to go into business? No. I think in that way I was an accidental success.”

The drive and work ethic Arpel sees in her granddaughter reminds her of herself when she was younger. Ashley said their relationship is extremely special, and she calls her grandmother about everything from business tips to how to deal with bullies.

“When I started getting bullied in school, grandma was great with that,” said Ashley. “Do you remember what you said? It was in essence kill them with kindness.”

“Ashley as I said to you then and I say to you now, you are far more beautiful than any of them. You are far smarter, and you had a far better understanding of life at 12 years old,” Arpel replied. “They were going nowhere, and you are going to run the world.”

