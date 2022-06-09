June 9 In Hip-Hop History: Bushwick Bill Of Houston's Geto Boys Passes Away

Before he passed away, Bushwick Bill was expected to participate in a farewell tour for the Geto Boys. However, Bill pulled out of the tour last-minute after he decided that he wasn't feeling the title of the tour, The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell. He addressed his thoughts about the tour in a lengthy social post.



"I didn't like the title," Bill wrote at the time. "Simple. It didn't speak life into my situation, but instead promoted the idea of impending death. I believe in the power of the tongue and speaking things into existence (whether you intend to or not.) If the tour was speaking life and good health, cool. But if I got on stage and performed, then I’m basically agreeing that I’m starting a journey on a 'long goodbye.' That’s not the energy I want to put out there. I refuse to even entertain that thought. And anyone who genuinely cares about me wouldn’t support nothing of that nature either."



Born in Kingston, Jamaica, the rapper moved to Bushwick in Brooklyn, N.Y. while he was a child, which is what inspired his stage name "Bushwick Bill." He joined the Houston-based Geto Boys as a dancer in 1986 and later appeared on the group's debut album Making Trouble in 1988. Since the LP didn't do well, Rap-A-Lot Records' J Prince got rid of all the members except Bill and DJ Ready Red and recruited Willie D and Scarface, who made the group what it is today.

