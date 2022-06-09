Miami-Dade Officer Used Apple AirTag To Stalk Ex-Girlfriend, Cops Say

A Miami-Dade police officer is facing charges for allegedly using Apple AirTag devices to stalk his ex-girlfriend, according to Local 10.

Arrest records revealed that 27-year-old Javier Magarin, who works for MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau, was arrested last week in Doral, according to the police department. A spokesperson says Magarin has been relieved of duty with pay and is currently on house arrest.

A months-long investigation found that Magarin has been stalking the victim since March 20 after they broke up, reporters learned. The ex-girlfriend claims she heard a sound coming from her vehicle, which sounded like an AirTag device, according to an arrest report. When she confronted Magarin via text about the tracking device, he denied placing it.