Miami-Dade Officer Used Apple AirTag To Stalk Ex-Girlfriend, Cops Say
By Zuri Anderson
June 9, 2022
A Miami-Dade police officer is facing charges for allegedly using Apple AirTag devices to stalk his ex-girlfriend, according to Local 10.
Arrest records revealed that 27-year-old Javier Magarin, who works for MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau, was arrested last week in Doral, according to the police department. A spokesperson says Magarin has been relieved of duty with pay and is currently on house arrest.
A months-long investigation found that Magarin has been stalking the victim since March 20 after they broke up, reporters learned. The ex-girlfriend claims she heard a sound coming from her vehicle, which sounded like an AirTag device, according to an arrest report. When she confronted Magarin via text about the tracking device, he denied placing it.
The report details one incident where the 27-year-old allegedly called the victim multiple times, telling her he watched her park her vehicle at a friend's house in Coral Gables. She never told him about her friend's home address and allegedly caught Magarin sitting in his truck across from her car. In another situation, the Miami-Dade cop sent a photo of her vehicle parked at another friend's house, where again, she didn't disclose the location to him, according to authorities.
Magarin eventually admitted that he placed an AirTag beneath the floor mat in the trunk of her car, but the victim says she couldn't find it. Even when she detected it on another occasion, she still couldn't locate the AirTag. The report also alleges that Magarin made suicide threats while stalking his ex-girlfriend.
After the victim filed a report with MDPD’s Northwest District headquarters in Miami Lakes, investigators discovered the device taped to her vehicle's undercarriage. Police subpoenaed records and determined the AirTags belonged to Magarin, Local 10 learned.
He's currently facing charges of misdemeanor stalking and illegal use of a tracking device. He's been on the force since 2021.