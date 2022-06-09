Multiple Victims Reported In Mass Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant

By Bill Galluccio

June 9, 2022

Do Not Cross
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Maryland responded to reports of a mass shooting on Thursday (June 9) afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that multiple people were shot at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said that it dispatched special agents to assist with the investigation.

The Maryland State Police told WTTG that three people were killed in the shooting. Officials haven't provided any information about the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Lt. Joshua McCauley said the gunman is "no longer a threat" but that the scene remains active.

WJLA reporter Brad Bell tweeted that a Maryland State Trooper shot and killed the suspected shooter.

"#BREAKING Early info from sources: 3 people shot and killed at Columbia Machine Inc in Smithburg MD. A @MDSP trooper found the shooter nearby. Source says suspect shot trooper in shoulder. Trooper shot and killed gunman."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.