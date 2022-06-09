Multiple Victims Reported In Mass Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant

Authorities in Maryland responded to reports of a mass shooting on Thursday (June 9) afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that multiple people were shot at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said that it dispatched special agents to assist with the investigation.

The Maryland State Police told WTTG that three people were killed in the shooting. Officials haven't provided any information about the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Lt. Joshua McCauley said the gunman is "no longer a threat" but that the scene remains active.

WJLA reporter Brad Bell tweeted that a Maryland State Trooper shot and killed the suspected shooter.

"#BREAKING Early info from sources: 3 people shot and killed at Columbia Machine Inc in Smithburg MD. A @MDSP trooper found the shooter nearby. Source says suspect shot trooper in shoulder. Trooper shot and killed gunman."