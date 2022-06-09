Sriracha Shortage: How To Find It And What You Need To Know

Huy Fong Inc., one of the biggest global producers in the Asian hot sauce market, released a statement Thursday (June 9) warning that it anticipates a major shortage for its popular Sriracha hot chili sauce.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," the company said in a statement obtained by CNN on Thursday (June 9). "We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has be caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest."

Chili peppers have been in short supply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and Huy Fong had previously provided a warning that even more shortages were expected following severe weather conditions that negatively affected the quality of the peppers, calling the situation "out of our control" in a letter to distributors in April 2022.

The company said it wouldn't accept any new orders placed prior to September and all orders placed before Labor Day were expected to be filled in the fall as it currently has an inventory shortage of its high demand, while warning distributors not to "promise any products to customers unless you have the product in stock."

"We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time," Huy Fong said via CNN.

Huy Fong's production halt will also apply to its Chili Garlic and Sambai Oelek products.

Several Sriracha fans on social media have already started stocking up on the popular condiment amid speculation of a shortage, while others are angry at hoarders.