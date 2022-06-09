WATCH: Gas Station Employee Thwarts Robber With Bug Spray In Washington

Surveillance video caught the moment a brave gas station employee fended off a would-be robber with bug spray. The incident recently happened in B&B Mart in Vancouver, Washington.

KATU Reporter Frances Lin shared footage of the action on Twitter, which shows the suspect placing a firearm on the counter. That's when Amber Mahley, the fearless employee in the video, grabbed a can of bug spray and went to town on the criminal. You can see the robber running off-camera as she sprayed him.

"I was scared. I was just trying to protect myself. I didn’t even think to open the register to give him the money. I just wanted him out of my space," Mahley told the local news station. He ended up leaving the store with nothing.