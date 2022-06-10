212,000 Pounds Of Baby Formula Set To Be Shipped To The U.S. Amid Shortage

By Bill Galluccio

June 10, 2022

Kendal Nutricare, Baby-Formula Producer In Cumbria, Approved For Export To US Amid Shortage
Photo: Getty Images

The Biden Administration announced that it has secured another shipment of baby formula from the United Kingdom. The White House said that 212,000 pounds of Kendamil baby formula will start arriving in the United States on June 20.

Planes donated by Delta Air Lines will transport the shipment, which will provide 3.2 million eight-ounce bottles of formula, from London to Boston and Detroit, where it will be distributed to grocery stores around the country.

In addition, the company has agreed to import an additional two million cans of Kendamil infant formula, which is the equivalent of 54 million eight-ounce bottles.

The Food and Drug Administration also announced that Abbott Laboratories is working to ship an additional 6.5 million bottles of Similac infant formula to the United States from its factory in Spain. The FDA did not provide a date when that shipment would arrive.

The shipments from overseas come as the Abbott Laboratories formula factory in Sturgis, Michigan, resumes operations after being shuttered since February. The plant's closure worsened an ongoing shortage of baby formula, leading to empty shelves across the country. While the plant has reopened, it will still take several weeks until the formula starts reaching store shelves.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.