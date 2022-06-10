212,000 Pounds Of Baby Formula Set To Be Shipped To The U.S. Amid Shortage

The Biden Administration announced that it has secured another shipment of baby formula from the United Kingdom. The White House said that 212,000 pounds of Kendamil baby formula will start arriving in the United States on June 20.

Planes donated by Delta Air Lines will transport the shipment, which will provide 3.2 million eight-ounce bottles of formula, from London to Boston and Detroit, where it will be distributed to grocery stores around the country.

In addition, the company has agreed to import an additional two million cans of Kendamil infant formula, which is the equivalent of 54 million eight-ounce bottles.

The Food and Drug Administration also announced that Abbott Laboratories is working to ship an additional 6.5 million bottles of Similac infant formula to the United States from its factory in Spain. The FDA did not provide a date when that shipment would arrive.

The shipments from overseas come as the Abbott Laboratories formula factory in Sturgis, Michigan, resumes operations after being shuttered since February. The plant's closure worsened an ongoing shortage of baby formula, leading to empty shelves across the country. While the plant has reopened, it will still take several weeks until the formula starts reaching store shelves.