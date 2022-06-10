Here Are These Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Arizona

People pay tons of money to live in affluent areas. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. So where is the most expensive area in the state?

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Arizona using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022."

According to the website, the city with the most expensive homes in Arizona is Paradise Valley. The typical home value in this city is $3,141,689. Paradise Valley is located in the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area.

Here are the top 20 cities in Arizona with the most expensive homes:

Paradise Valley Carefree Fort McDowell Cave Creek Sedona Scottsdale Rio Verde New River Catalina foothills Fountain Hills Queen Creek Parks Flagstaff Tortolita Prescott Munds Park Anthem Gilbert Star Valley Waddell

