Here Are These Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

People pay tons of money to live in affluent areas. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. So where is the most expensive area in the state?

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Arizona using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022."

According to the website, the city with the most expensive homes in Arizona is Paradise Valley. The typical home value in this city is $3,141,689. Paradise Valley is located in the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area.

Here are the top 20 cities in Arizona with the most expensive homes:

  1. Paradise Valley
  2. Carefree
  3. Fort McDowell
  4. Cave Creek
  5. Sedona
  6. Scottsdale
  7. Rio Verde
  8. New River
  9. Catalina foothills
  10. Fountain Hills
  11. Queen Creek
  12. Parks
  13. Flagstaff
  14. Tortolita
  15. Prescott
  16. Munds Park
  17. Anthem
  18. Gilbert
  19. Star Valley
  20. Waddell

Click here to see the full list.

