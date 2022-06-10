Here Are These Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Texas
By Ginny Reese
June 10, 2022
People pay tons of money to live in affluent areas. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. So where is the most expensive area in the state?
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022."
According to the website, the city with the most expensive homes in Texas is Rollingwood. The typical home value in this city is $2,717,545. Rollingwood is located in the Austin-Round Rock metro area.
Here are the top 20 cities in Texas with the most expensive homes:
- Rollingwood
- West Lake Hills
- Westover Hills
- Highland Park
- University Park
- Westlake
- Lost Creek
- Volente
- Hill Country Village
- Sunset Valley
- Bear Creek
- Bartonville
- Southlake
- Driftwood
- Bee Cave
- Lucas
- The Hills
- Parker
- Shavano Park
- Bellaire
Click here to see the full list.