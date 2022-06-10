Here Are These Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Texas

People pay tons of money to live in affluent areas. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. So where is the most expensive area in the state?

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022."

According to the website, the city with the most expensive homes in Texas is Rollingwood. The typical home value in this city is $2,717,545. Rollingwood is located in the Austin-Round Rock metro area.

Here are the top 20 cities in Texas with the most expensive homes:

Rollingwood West Lake Hills Westover Hills Highland Park University Park Westlake Lost Creek Volente Hill Country Village Sunset Valley Bear Creek Bartonville Southlake Driftwood Bee Cave Lucas The Hills Parker Shavano Park Bellaire

