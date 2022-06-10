Lamorne Morris Talks About His First Onscreen Kiss

“New Girl was my first TV show, ever,” said Morris. “I was still trying to figure out my character and developing who 'Winston' was.”

The two talked about how an actor’s chemistry with a stranger is vital to success in their field. As Hawk pointed out, many times intimate scenes with lots of kissing are sometimes filmed first, and actors must sell the audience that what they are seeing is genuine.

“It’s one of the reasons actors connect so well with strangers wherever we go,” she said. “We are trained to have great chemistry with whoever we meet.”

Listen to the entire podcast episode, “A Conversation with Kali Hawk AKA Shelby,” to hear about Hawk’s jewelry line and the New Girl outfit that still gets brought up to her by fans over 10 years later. Welcome to Our Show, the official New Girl rewatch podcast, has new episodes available every week and is hosted by Morris, Zooey Deschanel, and Hannah Simone.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.