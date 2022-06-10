Lamorne Morris Talks About His First Onscreen Kiss
By John Popham
June 10, 2022
For the first time since their character's on-screen breakup in 2012, actors Lamorne Morris and Kali Hawk sat down on the Welcome to Our Show podcast to relive their roles on the FOX sitcom New Girl.
“It's not every day you get to say you were a part of someone’s glorious journey,” said Morris. “People don’t know this, but you were my first on-screen kiss.”
“I was? Oh, I love that,” Hawk replied. “I did not know that. That explains some things.”
Hawk recalls Morris being obsessive over whether or not they nailed the kiss in the scene. She remembers reassuring him that their take was fine, and it was time to move on, but he still wasn’t sure.
“New Girl was my first TV show, ever,” said Morris. “I was still trying to figure out my character and developing who 'Winston' was.”
The two talked about how an actor’s chemistry with a stranger is vital to success in their field. As Hawk pointed out, many times intimate scenes with lots of kissing are sometimes filmed first, and actors must sell the audience that what they are seeing is genuine.
“It’s one of the reasons actors connect so well with strangers wherever we go,” she said. “We are trained to have great chemistry with whoever we meet.”
Listen to the entire podcast episode, “A Conversation with Kali Hawk AKA Shelby,” to hear about Hawk’s jewelry line and the New Girl outfit that still gets brought up to her by fans over 10 years later. Welcome to Our Show, the official New Girl rewatch podcast, has new episodes available every week and is hosted by Morris, Zooey Deschanel, and Hannah Simone.
