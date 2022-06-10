Maryland Shooting Suspect Who Killed 3 People At Factory Was An Employee

Authorities said that the gunman who allegedly shot four people at a manufacturing plant in Maryland was an employee. Three people were killed in the shooting, and one person was injured. Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg.

Authorities identified the three victims as Mark Alan Frey, 50, Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31, and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. In addition, a 42-year-old man was injured and is in critical condition.

"Our highest priority during this tragic event is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that lost family members or were affected by this tragic event," Columbia Machine said in a statement.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 9), and the 23-year-old suspect fled the scene before the police arrived. He was located about five miles away by three state troopers. When they tried to pull over his vehicle, he opened fire, striking one of the officers. They returned fire and subdued the suspect, and took him into custody. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered. Officials did not provide information on the type of gun or its caliber.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Officials did not identify the suspect or provide information about his injuries. He remains hospitalized and is expected to be charged in the coming days.