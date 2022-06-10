These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The Best In The U.S. For Staycations

By Sarah Tate

June 10, 2022

Everyone needs a break from their normal day-to-day life every now and then, but sometimes a vacation requires too much travel time or is out of budget. That's where a staycation comes in. Rather than forking out thousands of dollars to travel to another city, staycations are a great way to rest up while exploring your own city or a nearby town.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated cities around the country to determine which are the best for staycations, and a few in Tennessee made the cut.

So which Tennessee city offers the best opportunities for a staycation?

Nashville

Given the popularity of Nashville has a tourist destination, plus all the local favorite venues and restaurants, it's no surprise that Music City tops the list of the best city in the state for a staycation, coming in at No. 36 overall. Other Tennessee cities that ranked high on the list include Chattanooga, No. 50, and Knoxville, No. 54. while Memphis placed lower on the list at No. 152.

These are the Top 20 Best Cities in the U.S. for a staycation:

  1. Honolulu, Hawaii
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  5. Portland, Maine
  6. Las Vegas, Nevada
  7. San Francisco, California
  8. New York, New York
  9. San Diego, California
  10. Seattle, Washington
  11. Tampa, Florida
  12. Charleston, South Carolina
  13. Salt Lake City, Utah
  14. Portland, Oregon
  15. New Orleans, Louisiana
  16. Miami, Florida
  17. Cincinnati, Ohio
  18. Tucson, Arizona
  19. Atlanta, Georgia
  20. Denver, Colorado

To compile the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using three factors: recreation, food & entertainment and rest & relaxation. These factors were then evaluated across 44 relevant metrics, including walk/bike score, shopping centers per capita, swimming pools per capita, movie costs, average cocktail price, festivals per capita, coffee & tea shops per capita, diversity of restaurants, public beaches per capita, idealness of summer weather, and many more.

Check out the full report here to see the best cities around the country for staycations.

