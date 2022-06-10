This Washington Town Is The 'Prettiest Place' On The State's Coast

By Zuri Anderson

June 10, 2022

Beach Resort Community Seabrook Washington USA.
Photo: Getty Images

Plenty of people are planning vacations to huge cities, popular beaches, and big-name attractions this summer. Travel + Leisure, however, decided to put the spotlight on a small and quaint town in Washington state: Seabrook.

According to writer Tamara Gane, most residents living in the state don't know about this charming coastal town. She explains why you should Seabrook on your travel radar:

"Perched on a bluff above the ocean, Seabrook is a unique destination on the Washington coast — a quaint community with a town square full of sweet shops, boutiques, and eateries. Despite being founded in 2004, it's decidedly old-fashioned. It's the type of place where you park your car and get around by foot or bicycle, waving to people you pass by. There's a neighborly feel here that can't be replicated in towns where you drive from place to place — a connection to the people and things around you that can only be felt in the open air."

The writer also highlighted some other neat features and activities in the town:

  • A two-hour, scenic drive from Seattle
  • Comfy cottages for accommodations
  • A small town square packed with specialty shops and neighborhood businesses
  • Plenty of outdoor activities and areas, including biking, gardens, razor clam digging, and more
  • Two hours away from Olympic National Park, less than an hour from Ocean Shores

If you need more info on what makes Seabrook a magnificent place, click HERE for the full article.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.