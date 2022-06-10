This Washington Town Is The 'Prettiest Place' On The State's Coast

Plenty of people are planning vacations to huge cities, popular beaches, and big-name attractions this summer. Travel + Leisure, however, decided to put the spotlight on a small and quaint town in Washington state: Seabrook.

According to writer Tamara Gane, most residents living in the state don't know about this charming coastal town. She explains why you should Seabrook on your travel radar:

"Perched on a bluff above the ocean, Seabrook is a unique destination on the Washington coast — a quaint community with a town square full of sweet shops, boutiques, and eateries. Despite being founded in 2004, it's decidedly old-fashioned. It's the type of place where you park your car and get around by foot or bicycle, waving to people you pass by. There's a neighborly feel here that can't be replicated in towns where you drive from place to place — a connection to the people and things around you that can only be felt in the open air."