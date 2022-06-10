TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Found Dead After Post About 'Dying Young'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 10, 2022

Photo: Instagram/cooper.noriega

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has been found dead just hours after a social media post about dying at a young age, reports TMZ. Law enforcement told the site that a passerby called 911 on Thursday, June 9, after finding 19-year-old Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after but were unable to revive him. The tragic news comes after the social media star posted a video of himself in bed on TikTok with the eery caption, "who else b thinking they gon d!€ [die] young af."

Further reporting from TMZ found that Cooper was not in a vehicle at his time of death and there were no signs of trauma on his body. Authorities also shared that there is no foul play suspected at this time and an autopsy will soon be performed.

Cooper amassed nearly 2 million followers on TikTok as well as a substantial following on Instagram. One of his last interview appearances took place just last week when he was a guest on Barstool's BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry podcast. According to The Sun, Noreiga was open about his mental health and even created a Discord group on the topic, encouraging his fans to talk about their own struggles.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.