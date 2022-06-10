TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Found Dead After Post About 'Dying Young'

Further reporting from TMZ found that Cooper was not in a vehicle at his time of death and there were no signs of trauma on his body. Authorities also shared that there is no foul play suspected at this time and an autopsy will soon be performed.

Cooper amassed nearly 2 million followers on TikTok as well as a substantial following on Instagram. One of his last interview appearances took place just last week when he was a guest on Barstool's BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry podcast. According to The Sun, Noreiga was open about his mental health and even created a Discord group on the topic, encouraging his fans to talk about their own struggles.