U.S. To Drop COVID Testing Requirement For International Travelers

By Bill Galluccio

June 10, 2022

LAX Offers Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests To Incoming international Travelers
Photo: Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is lifting a requirement for all international travelers to show proof of a negative COVID test before boarding their flight to the United States. The change will take effect at midnight on Sunday (June 12).

The move to lift the requirement, which was put in place in January 2021, comes after months of lobbying from airlines, the travel industry, and scientific experts who called the policy unnecessary and outdated. They also voiced concerns that the requirement was hurting demand for tourism and international travel.

"We are able to take this step because of the tremendous progress we've made in our fight against the virus," a senior White House official told ABC News. "We have made lifesaving vaccines and treatments widely available, and these tools are working to prevent serious illness and death and are effective against the prevalent variants circulating in the U.S. and around the world."

"We're committed to continuing to ensure the safety of Americans here at home and international air travel," the official added.

The CDC plans to reassess the decision to lift the requirement in 90 days and could reinstate it if a new variant emerges or if there is another surge in cases of COVID-19.

The CDC still recommends that all air travelers get tested for COVID-19 before they fly.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.