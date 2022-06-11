Online Gamer In Europe Saves Life Of Overdosing U.S. Teenager

A teenager from Arizona is alive thanks to one of his friends on the other side of the world. The 15-year-old was playing an online game with his friends, including one who lives in Europe.

During the gaming session, the teen began talking about committing suicide. That prompted his friend to contact emergency services. After receiving the report, officers from the Queen Creek Police Department went to the teen's home to check on him.

His parents were surprised to see officers at their door and let them inside to check on their son. When they went into his bedroom, they found him unconscious on the floor. They determined he had ingested an unknown number of pills but was still breathing.

An officer administered Narcan to the teen, and he slowly regained consciousness. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials did not provide an update on his condition.

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice praised first responders and the boy's friend in Europe for saving his life.

"The fact the officer got there that fast even though parents weren't aware and provide that intervention - even the fire department showed up very quickly - but again, seconds count, and we do believe it was a great save on his part," Brice said.