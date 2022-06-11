Pest Control Company Offers $2,000 To Release 100 Cockroaches In Your Home

A pest control company is offering homeowners $2,000 to release 100 American cockroaches into their house. The Pest Informer said it is looking to test out some new technologies for eradicating the pests.

The company is looking for between five and seven households to test out specific roach control techniques.

"In this study, we're willing to pay homeowners $2,000 for us to release American Cockroaches into your home, and test out a specific pest control technique, to be able to gauge how effective this treatment is," Pest Informer explained.

If you are selected, you will have to allow exterminators into your home to film the results of the tests, which will last about a month.

If the tests fail to eliminate the roach infestation, the company will pay for traditional methods to eradicate the cockroaches.

David Floyd, an editor with Pest Informer, told Patch that around 100 people have already signed up.

"We'll be leaving the applications open for another month, so I'm assuming we'll receive a bit more attention," he told the news outlet.

Floyd said he hopes the study will lead to the development of cheap and effective do-it-yourself options to eliminate cockroaches.

"During this time, I often ran into families who had to put themselves into financial struggle just to pay for a pest control company and live pest-free," he said. "I'm a big proponent that having a pest-free home should be a basic human right, so the overall goal of this study is to test DIY cockroach treatments in a real environment and then deliver our findings for free on our website."

If you want to sign up, you can fill out a form on the company's website, thepestinformer.com.