Christina Aguilera brought back "Lady Marmalade" at this year's LA Pride festival! The singer was joined by none other than Mya, who was a part of the iconic 2001 collaboration alongside Lil' Kim and P!nk.

“Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honored and so grateful. And thank you for your love and support over the last 20+ years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast,” Aguilera said according to Rolling Stone. “That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family… you are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight.” Aguilera thanked Mya for joining her before introducing the singer, “Thank you so much for doing this. Mya, ladies and gentlemen.”

Watch the performance below.